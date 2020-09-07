Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle United have signed striker Callum Wilson on a four-year-deal from Bournemouth for about £20m.

The 28-year-old, who has four England caps, made 184 appearances for the Cherries and scored 67 goals.

Aston Villa were also interested in Wilson but withdrew a higher bid of £21m, with the former Coventry City striker preferring a move to Newcastle.

Wilson is Steve Bruce's third summer signing since the collapse of the proposed takeover of the club in July.

He follows midfielder Jeff Hendrick and goalkeeper Mark Gillespie's arrival external-link at St James' Park on free transfers.

"From the minute I knew Newcastle were interested, it was definitely something that appealed to me," Wilson told Newcastle's official website. external-link

"It's a massive club with great history. Along the years, they've had great strikers so if I can emulate half of what they've done, I'd like to attempt that."

Bruce, who has also been linked with Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis and Wilson's former Cherries team-mate Ryan Fraser, says he is "grateful" the club have made the signing happen.

The Newcastle manager said: "Callum is somebody I've admired for a long time and I'm delighted to get him. He has done fantastically well at Bournemouth and was deservedly playing centre-forward for England less than two years ago."

"The club has worked ever so hard to get Callum here and we have beaten off competition from a number of clubs."

Wilson has one England goal to his name - scored on his debut against the United States in November 2018 - and won his most recent international cap in the 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia in October 2019.

The striker is the latest high-profile departure from Bournemouth following their relegation from the Premier League in July, with Nathan Ake moving to Manchester City in a £41m deal and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale signed by Sheffield United for £18.5m.

