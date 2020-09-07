Sheffield United set to sign Oliver Burke, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe
Sheffield United are set to make three signings - defenders Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe and forward Oliver Burke - before the new Premier League season.
BBC Radio Sheffield understands the Blades will seal four-year deals for Derby County's English full-backs Bogle, 20 and Lowe, 23.
They also hope to use Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson, 25, in a swap deal for West Brom's 23-year-old Scotland international Burke.
The Blades host Wolves on 14 September.
Manager Chris Wilder could also add a fourth signing and is understood to want another striker.
Sheffield United have already signed two goalkeepers this summer - Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth for £18.5m and Wes Foderingham on a free transfer from Rangers.
