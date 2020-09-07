Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The arrival of (left to right) Oliver Burke, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe would take Sheffield United's summer signings to five

Sheffield United are set to make three signings - defenders Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe and forward Oliver Burke - before the new Premier League season.

BBC Radio Sheffield understands the Blades will seal four-year deals for Derby County's English full-backs Bogle, 20 and Lowe, 23.

They also hope to use Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson, 25, in a swap deal for West Brom's 23-year-old Scotland international Burke.

The Blades host Wolves on 14 September.

Manager Chris Wilder could also add a fourth signing and is understood to want another striker.

Sheffield United have already signed two goalkeepers this summer - Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth for £18.5m and Wes Foderingham on a free transfer from Rangers.