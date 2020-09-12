Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton and Chelsea drew 1-1 in a friendly at the Amex Stadium in late August

TEAM NEWS

Brighton's new signing Adam Lallana will be looking for his first Premier League start since December 2019.

Jose Izquiedero and Christian Walton are Albion's only injury absentees.

Chelsea's expensive German signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are in line for their debuts.

Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell are injured and Thiago Silva lacks fitness, but Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta have overcome hamstring problems.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

If he stays fit, Adam Lallana will give Brighton something a bit different in midfield - he is a very clever player.

We already know the Seagulls are solid at the back and I look at them as being capable of finishing top of the bottom eight - or out of trouble in other words.

This is a tricky opener for them, though. Chelsea's new signings will take a little bit of time to gel, but you just know they are going to have a good season because they have so many good players.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are the only opponents Brighton have played a league fixture against without ever winning. The 1-1 draw at Amex Stadium on New Year's Day was Brighton's first point against the Blues, and came at the 10th attempt.

Albion's only competitive victory in 14 attempts against Chelsea came in their first meeting, an FA Cup tie on the south coast in January 1933.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton's tally of three victories in their 18 Premier League fixtures in 2020 is the lowest of any side currently in the division (D9, L6).

Nonetheless, they recorded their highest Premier League tally of points (41) and goals (39) last season, as well as registering their fewest defeats (15).

They can win their opening league fixture in successive seasons for the first time since 2010-11.

Albion haven't lost a league game on a Monday in 10 attempts since an April 2015 defeat by Rotherham. All five of their Premier League games played on Mondays have been drawn.

Adam Lallana's failure to score or provide an assist in his nine league games against Chelsea is his worst record against a top-flight club.

Chelsea