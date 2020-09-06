Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

I was experimental in the two games - Republic boss Kenny

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said his side's failure to take chances made the "critical difference" in the 1-0 Nations League defeat by Finland.

Fredrik Jensen's second-half goal condemned Kenny to his first loss as Republic boss on his home debut behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium.

It was the Republic's last game before next month's Euro 2020 play-offs semi-final away to Slovakia.

"For Slovakia, we need to increase our attacking options for sure," he said.

Strikers Aaron Connolly and Callum Robinson were among those to miss Irish chances as the Republic fell to a first reverse in eight home games after Kenny's first game in charge last Thursday ended in a 1-1 draw in the Nations League opener in Bulgaria.

"We wanted to win the game, of course, it's our first home game in charge, but for us there is a bigger picture and that's Slovakia."

In order to secure a third successive appearances at the European Championships, the Republic must beat Slovakia on 8 October and either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland on 12 November.

"We were a bit experimental in these games, I think that was evident, and I think we want players to really put their hand up and put themselves in the picture," added the 48-year-old.

"Some players did quite well and that gives us food for thought for the game next month."

Harry Arter says the Republic of Ireland are "moving in the right direction" despite Sunday's defeat

Lack of killer instinct cost us - Arter

Echoing the sentiments of his manager, Harry Arter said the Republic lacked a "killer instinct" in attacking areas against Finland.

Connolly, who also missed a presentable chance against Bulgaria, fired a shot into the side-netting before Robinson failed to beat Finnish keeper Lukas Hradecky after Matt Doherty's through ball.

Captain Shane Duffy also failed to emulate his late heroics against Bulgaria when he headed Robbie Brady's corner over the bar with just five minutes remaining.

"I don't think we had enough conviction up top,' said Arter.

"That's not a criticism of the lads that were playing there. As a team, whether the build-up was too slow or the final pass let us down, we built up well from the back but lacked that killer instinct."

Kenny's team selection in both games pointed towards the future. Adam Idah, who made his debut against Bulgaria, retained his place against Finland, while Connolly started both games.

Jayson Molumby followed Idah with the Brighton midfielder making his debut against the Finns.

And Arter, who won his first cap since March 2019, believes the younger members of the squad, will grow in influence once they have established themselves.

"I feel their qualities are something we have lacked in the past," added Bournemouth midfielder Arter.

"That pace and directness, which I feel we've lacked in recent years. We just need to bed them in but it's a tough ask for this group of players because it's a new manager and we have barely any pre-season games behind us.

"I feel we're moving in the right direction, the young lads coming through have a bright future and we just need to make sure we settle them in."