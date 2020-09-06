Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sheyi Ojo helped England beat Venezuela 1-0 in the 2017 Fifa U-20 World Cup final

Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is a loan target for Cardiff City.

The Championship club are hoping to tie up a deal for the 23-year-old England Under-21 international.

Championship rivals Nottingham Forest are reportedly also keen on Ojo, who has played eight times for Liverpool in the Premier League.

But Cardiff are thought to be favourites for the signature of the winger, who spent last season on loan with Scottish Premier side Rangers.

Ojo's last appearance for Liverpool was in 2017 in the FA Cup.

Since then he has been on loan at Fulham, French Ligue 1 club Reims and Rangers, having previously had a loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris has said he is keen to add to his squad before the Championship campaign gets underway.

Last season's play-off semi-finalists begin their Championship campaign at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, 12th September.