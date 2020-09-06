Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Alfie Mawson did not figure for Fulham in their promotion run-in, having last played for the Cottagers back in January

Bristol City have made their third pre-season signing by bringing in defender Alfie Mawson from promoted Premier League side Fulham.

The 26-year-old former Barnsley and Swansea City centre-back has signed a season-long loan with Dean Holden's Championship side.

He follows the signings of Wigan Athletic midfielder Joe Williams and Derby striker Chris Martin.

"Alfie will make an excellent addition," said City CEO Mark Ashton.

Robins head coach Holden added: "I've watched Alfie develop over the last few years and I've always liked him as a player. He fits perfectly the profile of player I want in our squad."

West Londoner Mawson started with Reading's Academy before joining Brentford's development squad as a teenager.

The six-times capped former England Under-21 international was part of the Barnsley side who won the League One play-off final and the EFL Trophy in the same season at Wembley in 2015.

