Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Marcal has played in Portugal, Turkey and France since leaving Brazil in 2010

Wolves have made their second signing in two days after completing a deal for Lyon's Brazilian left-back Marcal.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Molineux, with Wolves paying Lyon a fee of 2m euros (£1.78m).

Marcal has spent the last three seasons with Lyon and helped the French side reach last season's Champions League semi-finals.

Wolves signed Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva from Porto for a club record fee of £35.6m on Saturday.

Marcal can operate as an orthodox left-back or at wing-back and will bolster manager Nuno Espirito Santo's options in that area after Jonny Castro suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in Wolves' Europa League last-16 victory over Olympiakos last month.

Wolves are hoping to make further signings before their opening Premier League game at Sheffield United on Monday, 14 September, with a midfielder and a right-sided defender - who will replace Matt Doherty who joined Tottenham a week ago - the target areas.

"Having played over 280 games in top leagues, as well as Champions League football, Marçal will add a huge amount of experience to our young team," said Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi.

"He is a player with the technical ability to be able to contribute in the build-up play from the back, all the way through to threatening the opposition in the final phase."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.