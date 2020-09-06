Marcal: Wolves sign Brazilian left-back from Lyon on two-year deal
Wolves have made their second signing in two days after completing a deal for Lyon's Brazilian left-back Marcal.
The 31-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Molineux, with Wolves paying Lyon a fee of 2m euros (£1.78m).
Marcal has spent the last three seasons with Lyon and helped the French side reach last season's Champions League semi-finals.
Wolves signed Portuguese teenager Fabio Silva from Porto for a club record fee of £35.6m on Saturday.
Marcal can operate as an orthodox left-back or at wing-back and will bolster manager Nuno Espirito Santo's options in that area after Jonny Castro suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in Wolves' Europa League last-16 victory over Olympiakos last month.
Wolves are hoping to make further signings before their opening Premier League game at Sheffield United on Monday, 14 September, with a midfielder and a right-sided defender - who will replace Matt Doherty who joined Tottenham a week ago - the target areas.
"Having played over 280 games in top leagues, as well as Champions League football, Marçal will add a huge amount of experience to our young team," said Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi.
"He is a player with the technical ability to be able to contribute in the build-up play from the back, all the way through to threatening the opposition in the final phase."
