Ansu Fati, 17, came on against Germany on Thursday night

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will become the youngest player to start a Nations League match as Spain play Ukraine in Madrid.

Fati takes the record from Chelsea and Wales defender Ethan Ampadu, starting for Spain at the age of 17 years and 311 days.

Ampadu - who played for Wales against Bulgaria earlier on Sunday - was 17 years and 357 days old when he played against the Republic of Ireland in 2018.

