Ansu Fati
Ansu Fati, 17, came on against Germany on Thursday night

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati will become the youngest player to start a Nations League match as Spain play Ukraine in Madrid.

Fati takes the record from Chelsea and Wales defender Ethan Ampadu, starting for Spain at the age of 17 years and 311 days.

Ampadu - who played for Wales against Bulgaria earlier on Sunday - was 17 years and 357 days old when he played against the Republic of Ireland in 2018.

Line-ups

Spain

  • 1de Gea
  • 22Navas
  • 15Ramos
  • 4Torres
  • 21Reguilón
  • 6Merino
  • 16Rodri
  • 10Thiago Alcántara
  • 7Olmo
  • 9Moreno
  • 17Fati

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Llorente
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Ruiz
  • 12García
  • 13Arrizabalaga
  • 14Gayà
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 20Torres
  • 23Simón

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 18Tymchyk
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 22Matvienko
  • 16Mykhaylichenko
  • 14Kharatin
  • 8Malinovskiy
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 9Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 2Sobol
  • 3Plastun
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 6Makarenko
  • 10Konoplyanka
  • 13Supryaha
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 19Júnior Moraes
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 21Karavaev
  • 23Lunin
Referee:
Benoît Bastien

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar11001013
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11001013
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Italy10101101
4Poland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11002113
2Northern Ireland10101101
3Romania10101101
4Norway100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11002023
2England11001013
3Iceland100101-10
4Denmark100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands22004226
2Latvia10100001
3Andorra201101-11
4Malta100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Spain10101101
3Germany10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Luxembourg11002113
3Azerbaijan100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11002023
2Kazakhstan11002023
3Belarus100102-20
4Lithuania100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11004133
2France11001013
3Sweden100101-10
4Croatia100114-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey100101-10
4Serbia100113-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia21101014
2Kosovo10101101
3Moldova201112-11
4Greece10100001

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11003123
2Israel10101101
3Scotland10101101
4Slovakia100113-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia11002113
2Georgia11001013
3Armenia100112-10
4Estonia100101-10
