SwitzerlandSwitzerland19:45GermanyGermany
Line-ups
Switzerland
- 1Sommer
- 3Widmer
- 4Elvedi
- 5Akanji
- 13Rodríguez
- 23Benito
- 7Embolo
- 15Sow
- 10Xhaka
- 11Steffen
- 9Seferovic
Substitutes
- 6Lang
- 8Aebischer
- 12Mvogo
- 14Zuber
- 16Fassnacht
- 17Ajeti
- 18Vargas
- 19Gavranovic
- 20Sohm
- 21Omlin
- 22Omeragic
Germany
- 12Leno
- 4Ginter
- 15Süle
- 16Rüdiger
- 2Kehrer
- 21Gündogan
- 8Kroos
- 3Gosens
- 7Draxler
- 19Sané
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Tah
- 6Neuhaus
- 10Brandt
- 11Waldschmidt
- 17Koch
- 20Serdar
- 22Baumann
- 23Can
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver