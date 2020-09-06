UEFA Nations League - Group A4
SwitzerlandSwitzerland19:45GermanyGermany
Venue: St. Jakob-Park, Switzerland

Line-ups

Switzerland

  • 1Sommer
  • 3Widmer
  • 4Elvedi
  • 5Akanji
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 23Benito
  • 7Embolo
  • 15Sow
  • 10Xhaka
  • 11Steffen
  • 9Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 6Lang
  • 8Aebischer
  • 12Mvogo
  • 14Zuber
  • 16Fassnacht
  • 17Ajeti
  • 18Vargas
  • 19Gavranovic
  • 20Sohm
  • 21Omlin
  • 22Omeragic

Germany

  • 12Leno
  • 4Ginter
  • 15Süle
  • 16Rüdiger
  • 2Kehrer
  • 21Gündogan
  • 8Kroos
  • 3Gosens
  • 7Draxler
  • 19Sané
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 5Tah
  • 6Neuhaus
  • 10Brandt
  • 11Waldschmidt
  • 17Koch
  • 20Serdar
  • 22Baumann
  • 23Can
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Sunday 6th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar11001013
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11001013
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Italy10101101
4Poland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11002113
2Northern Ireland10101101
3Romania10101101
4Norway100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11002023
2England11001013
3Iceland100101-10
4Denmark100102-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands22004226
2Latvia10100001
3Andorra201101-11
4Malta100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Spain10101101
3Germany10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Luxembourg11002113
3Azerbaijan100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11002023
2Kazakhstan11002023
3Belarus100102-20
4Lithuania100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11004133
2France11001013
3Sweden100101-10
4Croatia100114-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey100101-10
4Serbia100113-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovenia21101014
2Kosovo10101101
3Moldova201112-11
4Greece10100001

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11003123
2Israel10101101
3Scotland10101101
4Slovakia100113-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia11002113
2Georgia11001013
3Armenia100112-10
4Estonia100101-10
