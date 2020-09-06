Last updated on .From the section Oldham

George Blackwood twice won the FFA Cup with Adelaide United having joined the club from A-League rivals Sydney FC in 2017

Australia Under-23 attacker George Blackwood has joined Harry Kewell's Oldham Athletic on a two-year-deal.

The 23-year-old joins the Latics after leaving A-League club Adelaide, having scored 16 goals in 72 games during his three-year spell in South Australia.

He links up with compatriot and Australia great Kewell at Oldham, becoming their 12th summer addition.

"It's my first Australian that I've signed and I know what he's capable of," Kewell told the club website. external-link

"It'll take a little bit of time for him to adjust to the culture in England but we've done our extensive homework on him.

"I'm excited to work with him and get the best out of him."

Kewell's reign as Oldham boss started with a 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Carlisle United on Saturday and they kick off their League Two season with a home game against Leyton Orient on 12 September.