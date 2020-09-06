Czechs name 24-man squad for Scots test

Roman Hubnik (left) played against Scotland in the Euro 2012 qualifying campaign

Czech Republic have named a new 24-man squad for Monday's Nations League meeting with Scotland.

The squad and coaching staff involved in Friday's win over Slovakia are in quarantine amid Covid-19 concerns.

Former Sparta Prague manager David Holoubek will lead the team as coach and only two of the players he has available have previously been capped.

The new squad contains six players from Sigma Olomouc, who play at Andruv Stadion where the game will be played.

Stanislav Tecl, 30, has five caps and Roman Hubnik, 36, who scored a winning goal against Scotland in 2010, is coming out of international retirement.

"It was very pleasant surprise," Hubnik said of his call-up. "The team would like to put up a great fight. "I believe there is a good game with a good result ahead of us."

Two players in the original squad came into contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for coronavirus and all of the players in the squad have returned negative tests.

All of the players have been tested Holoubek said he and the players were "in a very extraordinary situation".

"We had approximately five hours to create a new squad so it was a very dynamic, hectic time," he explained.

"I would like to thank all clubs for allowing us to nominate the players and I would like to also thank all the players who agreed with the call-up because they were on their free time and they had to come here to Olomouc from all over the country and the feedback was generally very, very positive."