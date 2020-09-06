Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Leanne Crichton (third from left) is a regular in the Scotland side

Brazil's female footballers receiving the same pay as their male counterparts is "a huge statement", says Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton.

The move by the Brazilians (CBF) follows the same arrangement put in place by the English FA in January.

And Crichton says the Scottish FA is in a "better place now than we've ever been" on equality.

"For me, I look at Brazil as football royalty - they are and have always been such a good side," said Crichton.

"It's a huge statement. It's one that's welcomed, especially in the women's game.

"It reaches a wider audience. I think people have taken note of it. It's the direction we need to be going in."

Glasgow City midfielder Crichton was part of Scotland's squad at Euro 2017 and the 2019 World Cup.

"When we speak about being equal in opportunities, which is exactly what international football is, you fall under the same umbrella, it's the same federation," she told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"There has to be equal opportunities there. How can you value men over women doing exactly the same thing?

"I've heard silly comments. 'Women need to earn the right to equality'. That in 2020 is frightening. It is the same honour, we do offer the same effort.

"Women have been oppressed in football for decades upon decades. That's the bit that bothers me."