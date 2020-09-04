Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership returns from the international break with a rare treat - all six games at 3pm on Saturday.

And there's plenty to get excited about. Fans are back inside stadiums - albeit in small numbers - for pilot events at Aberdeen v Kilmarnock and Celtic's visit to Ross County.

Rangers are out to break a 114-year clean sheet record when they host Dundee United, while St Mirren will have an emergency loan signing in goal against Hibernian after Covid-19 issues cost them three keepers.

Catch up with all the team news and stats and choose your team's preferred XI.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Midfielder Craig Bryson has left Aberdeen after having his contract cancelled, while defender Michael Devlin (hamstring) and strikers Sam Cosgrove (knee) and Ryan Edmundson (ankle) remain sidelined.

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay is expected to be fit after injuring his groin during the 4-0 win over Dundee United a fortnight ago. Midfielder Alan Power (hamstring) and goalkeeper Jake Eastwood (thigh) remain out but defender Ross Millen is available after a two-game suspension.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "Saturday is a step in the right direction. It's a reward for the supporters for their perseverance and loyalty."

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy: "The game against United was the first time that Nicke Kabamba and I have played together this season and it seemed to work. He scored two and I got one. So the signs are good."

Did you know? Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 25 league meetings with Kilmarnock (W19 D5), a 0-2 reverse at Pittodrie in September 2018.

Livingston v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Recent Livingston signing Anthony Stokes could make his debut. Midfielders Steve Lawson and Keaghan Jacobs are both back training after foot injuries, but neither will be considered.

Hamilton will be without defender Lee Hodson, who is having to self-isolate for 14 days after housemate Jak Alnwick, of St Mirren, tested positive for Covid-19. Scott McMann is suspended and Brian Easton, Lewis Smith and Ronan Hughes are still out injured.

Livingston manager Gary Holt: "I don't think the level of performance has been too bad, but you need the win to say you are off and running. Thankfully, we have got that to back up those performances - now we need to carry it on."

Hamilton manager Brian Rice: "Lee's very frustrated, he's only just come to the club and played a few games. But we totally understand the situation, there's no gripes about it from us. The rules are the rules."

Did you know? Including penalties, Livingston have scored more Scottish Premiership goals from set-pieces since the start of last season than any other side (22).

Motherwell v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Motherwell midfielder Liam Donnelly is set to miss the rest of the year following knee surgery. Defender Nathan McGinley is fit again after recovering from a groin complaint.

St Johnstone have no fresh injuries.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "We haven't had the start we wanted and we can't hide away from that. We have to learn to win ugly."

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I think we'll definitely finish the season. It's a moving, changing situation and we just have to adapt with the times and follow the rules."

Did you know? While only Rangers (131) and Celtic (82) have attempted more shots than Motherwell in this season's Scottish Premiership, the Steelmen have the league's poorest conversion rate (2.5%), having scored just two goals from their 81 attempts.

Rangers v Dundee United (Sat, 15:00)

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo could miss up to six weeks because of an ankle strain. Goalkeeper Allan McGregor is also out after jarring a knee in training, while winger Jordan Jones has a quad problem. Borna Barisic has shaken off the dead leg he suffered while away with Croatia and returns to the squad along with Jermain Defoe (hamstring) and Cedric Itten (calf).

Lawrence Shankland returns to the Dundee United side after recovering from an ankle complaint which has kept him out since the opening day of the season. Midfielder Flo Hoti, who signed on Friday, could go into Micky Mellon's squad but defender Mark Connolly will miss out with an ankle injury.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Alfredo has had only one day off since Hamilton. He's come in and trained alone with the fitness coach. He did that off his own back. That tells me he is focused, that he wants to get himself ready for the games coming up."

Dundee Utd manager Micky Mellon: "Players keep coming to me and and telling me how much they've improved, so that is very satisfying. We'll go all out to try to be the first team that scores against Rangers."

Did you know? Rangers are yet to concede a goal in this season's Scottish Premiership and have gone seven league games without conceding, stretching back to March last season; the last side to keep a clean sheet in eight consecutive top-flight games was Aberdeen in January 2015.

Ross County v Celtic (Sat, 15:00)

Ross County will be without defender Carl Tremarco, who was sent off against Livingston before the international break. Fellow defender Tom Grivosti is still absent with a foot problem, while striker Lee Erwin has joined St Mirren.

Shane Duffy goes straight into the Celtic squad after signing on loan from Brighton, and striker Odsonne Edouard returns after a thigh injury. Leigh Griffiths and Tom Rogic could be fit for next Wednesday's game against St Mirren. Midfielder Nir Bitton will have a knee problem assessed.

Ross County midfielder Michael Gardyne: "It may be a positive that Celtic won't have their normal backing. It can be difficult when they bring that big support as they can almost suck the ball into the net at times."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "I don't think we've hit top form yet. The sore one is losing in the Champions League but overall I've been pretty satisfied. We want to get into a block of games ahead of the next international break where we find our consistency."

Did you know? Ross County are without a win in 20 league games against Celtic (D5 L15) since a 3-2 victory in March 2013 under Derek Adams.

St Mirren v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

St Mirren - without all three goalkeepers because of coronavirus issues - hope to sign Bobby Zlamal on loan from Hearts in time to face Hibs.

The visitors welcome back Alex Gogic after the midfielder's enforced period in self-isolation following a false positive test for coronavirus. Forward Kevin Nisbet is fit again after a hamstring problem but playmaker Scott Allan misses out due to a training-ground knock.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The club have done everything they can, they've followed the strict guidelines that have been set out by the SFA, the SPFL and the Joint Response Group and we can't do any more."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "There is a likelihood that this situation will become a more common occurrence. Now whether that is through a health issue or an injury, that is common place throughout a season - but you don't call the game off."

Did you know? Hibernian have won all three of their away league games this season, picking up more points on the road than any other side.