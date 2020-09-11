Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Can Amy Irons earn a third Sportscene Predictions victory in a row this weekend?

This time, the presenter of BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart in forecasting the scores in Saturday's six Scottish Premiership matches.

Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Scottish Premiership - week 7 Amy Michael Aberdeen v Kilmarnock 2-1 3-1 Livingston v Hamilton Acad 1-1 1-0 Motherwell v St Johnstone 1-0 1-1 Rangers v Dundee Utd 2-0 2-1 Ross County v Celtic 1-2 0-3 St Mirren v Hibernian 0-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Michael's prediction: 3-1

Livingston v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Michael's prediction: 1-0

Motherwell v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Michael's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Dundee Utd (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Michael's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Celtic (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Michael's prediction: 0-3

St Mirren v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Michael's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Julie Fleeting 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 James McFadden 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30

Total scores Amy 330 Pundits 260