Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Can Amy Irons earn a third Sportscene Predictions victory in a row this weekend?

This time, the presenter of BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart in forecasting the scores in Saturday's six Scottish Premiership matches.

Scottish Premiership - week 7
AmyMichael
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock2-13-1
Livingston v Hamilton Acad1-11-0
Motherwell v St Johnstone1-01-1
Rangers v Dundee Utd2-02-1
Ross County v Celtic1-20-3
St Mirren v Hibernian0-11-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Michael's prediction: 3-1

Livingston v Hamilton Academical (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Michael's prediction: 1-0

Motherwell v St Johnstone (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Michael's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Dundee Utd (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Michael's prediction: 2-1

Ross County v Celtic (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Michael's prediction: 0-3

St Mirren v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Michael's prediction: 1-1

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

PunditScore
Julie Fleeting60
Shaun Maloney60
Leanne Crichton40
Chris Iwelumo40
James McFadden30
Stephen O'Donnell30
Total scores
Amy330
Pundits260
Amy v Pundits
P6W2D2L2

