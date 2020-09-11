Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Can Amy Irons earn a third Sportscene Predictions victory in a row this weekend?
This time, the presenter of BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart in forecasting the scores in Saturday's six Scottish Premiership matches.
|Scottish Premiership - week 7
|Amy
|Michael
|Aberdeen v Kilmarnock
|2-1
|3-1
|Livingston v Hamilton Acad
|1-1
|1-0
|Motherwell v St Johnstone
|1-0
|1-1
|Rangers v Dundee Utd
|2-0
|2-1
|Ross County v Celtic
|1-2
|0-3
|St Mirren v Hibernian
|0-1
|1-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21
|Pundit
|Score
|Julie Fleeting
|60
|Shaun Maloney
|60
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Chris Iwelumo
|40
|James McFadden
|30
|Stephen O'Donnell
|30
|Total scores
|Amy
|330
|Pundits
|260
|Amy v Pundits
|P6
|W2
|D2
|L2