Jamie Lee-Napier has also previously played for Celtic and Hibernian

Birmingham City Women have signed Chelsea's Scotland international Jamie Lee-Napier on a season-long loan deal, as well as finalising a move for free agent winger Destiney Toussaint.

Glasgow-born Lee-Napier, 20, can play at either full-back or as a wide, attacking midfielder.

Toussaint most previously played for Championship side London Bees, before suffering a knee injury in 2019.

Both players were named in Birmingham's matchday squad on Sunday at Brighton.

The Blues were only able to name four substitutes for the game, their first in the Women's Super League this term.