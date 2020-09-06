Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Steve Clarke says Scotland have "prepared as normal" for Monday's match

Nations League, Group B2: Scotland v Israel Venue: Andruv Stadium, Olomouc Date: Monday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel from 23:00

Scotland will not "run away" from being favourites against a shadow Czech Republic side, says Steve Clarke.

Monday's hosts will field a makeshift side, with the main team quarantined amid Covid-19 concerns.

Manager Clarke, whose side drew their opening Nations League match with Israel on Friday, accepts there is more pressure for Scotland's second game.

"If people want to say that, that's fine. We're prepared to play the team the Czech Republic put out," he said.

"They will be a good level because they are playing in the top flight in Czech Republic. If you were going as a club side from Britain to play a Czech team, you would expect a tough game."

Shortly after their win in Slovakia on Friday, the Czech FA tweeted that Monday's game was cancelled.

However, on Saturday, Uefa insisted the game was on and the Czech FA then said a team of "new players" with a different coaching staff would fulfil the fixture.

Asked if the game should be played, Clarke said: "Yeah, of course. I'd be happier if I was playing against full Czech team but we're in a very strange time. You have to adjust and adapt.

"Obviously, it's a different, new look Czech Republic team. We have the list of names that I believe is the official squad and there will be some changes [to the Scotland team]."