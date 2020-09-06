What would Scotland's Emergency XI look like?

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Nations League, Group B2: Czech Republic v Scotland Venue: Andruv Stadium, Olomouc Date: Monday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel from 23:00

The Czech Republic have had to scramble a completely new squad together for Monday's Nations League meeting with Scotland. But what would happen if the boot was on the other foot?

BBC Scotland pundit Billy Dodds was tasked with picking a team from those (reasonably) fit and not involved in Steve Clarke's travelling party.

Most have had a taste of international football, although a few haven't played competitively since March.

Ryan Fraser is one of those and is included despite not having a club at the moment, while Kilmarnock veteran Chris Burke would be back in the fold for the first time since March 2014.

Lewis Ferguson and David Turnbull, who have seen plenty of Scottish Premiership minutes in the new season, are promoted from the Under-21 squad.

All the coaches must be replaced too, so Doddsy is in the dugout for this one...

And just why have the Czechs had to make wholesale changes at such short notice?

Tomas Soucek and Patrik Schick missed Friday's 3-1 win in Slovenia, having been in close contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for coronavirus.

The Czech FA then declared the fixture in Olomouc against the Scots had been called off and dispersed everyone from their 'bubble', only for Uefa to insist the game goes ahead.