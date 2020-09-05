Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Scotland, Steve Clarke
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic haven't given up hope of landing Paris St-Germain left-back Mitchel Bakker, despite reports of an initial loan bid for the 20-year-old being rejected. (Sunday Mail)
Bayer Leverkusen have made a "concrete offer" for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, according to Colombian outlet donbalon.com. (Sun)
Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna insists the Scotland squad don't feel under any Covid-19 threat ahead of their trip to face Czech Republic after the hosts tried to call the game off. (Sunday Mail)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke tells critics not to get "hung up on systems" after using a back three in Friday's disappointing draw with Israel. (Scotland on Sunday)
Oli McBurnie is the best striker Scotland have and it's time to get off his back, says former international-turned pundit Davie Provan. (Sun)
New Celtic signing Shane Duffy can be dominant at either end of the pitch with his power and aerial ability, says Brighton assistant coach Billy Reid. (Sunday Mail)
Chairman Dave Cormack says Aberdeen want to welcome 300 supporters in a test event for next weekend's clash with Kilmarnock and 750 for Motherwell the following weekend. (Evening Express)
Scott Wright will use Ryan Christie as his inspiration as he looks to take his game to a new level this season and nail down the number 10 position for Aberdeen. (Sunday Mail)