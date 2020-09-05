Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic haven't given up hope of landing Paris St-Germain left-back Mitchel Bakker, despite reports of an initial loan bid for the 20-year-old being rejected. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen have made a "concrete offer" for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, according to Colombian outlet donbalon.com. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna insists the Scotland squad don't feel under any Covid-19 threat ahead of their trip to face Czech Republic after the hosts tried to call the game off. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Scotland manager Steve Clarke tells critics not to get "hung up on systems" after using a back three in Friday's disappointing draw with Israel. (Scotland on Sunday) external-link

Oli McBurnie is the best striker Scotland have and it's time to get off his back, says former international-turned pundit Davie Provan. (Sun) external-link

New Celtic signing Shane Duffy can be dominant at either end of the pitch with his power and aerial ability, says Brighton assistant coach Billy Reid. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Chairman Dave Cormack says Aberdeen want to welcome 300 supporters in a test event for next weekend's clash with Kilmarnock and 750 for Motherwell the following weekend. (Evening Express) external-link