Callum Wilson joined Bournemouth from Coventry for £3m in 2014

Newcastle United have had a £20m bid accepted for Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson.

Aston Villa have withdrawn a higher bid of £21m, with Wilson preferring a move to St James' Park.

The 28-year-old, who has won four England caps, made 184 appearances for the Cherries and scored 67 goals, having joined from Coventry in 2014.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce wants to reunite Wilson with his former Cherries team-mate Ryan Fraser.

Scotland winger Fraser is close to completing a free transfer to St James' Park.

Wilson has one England goal to his name - scored on his debut against the United States in November 2018 - and won his most recent international cap in the 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia in October 2019.

The striker is set to be the latest high-profile departure from Bournemouth following their relegation from the Premier League in July, with Nathan Ake moving to Manchester City in a £41m deal and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale signed by Sheffield United for £18.5m.