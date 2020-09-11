Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom sealed promotion back to the Premier League despite winning just three of their final 11 league matches, and none of their last four.

TEAM NEWS

West Brom could be without Conor Townsend and Kenneth Zohore because of calf and ankle problems respectively.

New signing Callum Robinson is available after his move from Sheffield United was completed in midweek.

Leicester's Daniel Amartey, Christian Fuchs, James Maddison and Wes Morgan face fitness tests.

Filip Benkovic and Ricardo Pereira remain on the sidelines, while Jonny Evans is suspended due to his red card on the final day of last season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It feels like West Brom have got a tough season ahead of them. Defensively I am not convinced by them at all.

Leicester have lost Ben Chilwell to Chelsea but as long as Jamie Vardy is in the side they are a threat. They will be too strong for the Baggies.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v soul singer Celeste

Michael Owen, with six, is the only visiting player to score more Premier League goals at The Hawthorns than Vardy.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom have won only one of their past seven matches against Leicester, which have all been in the Premier League.

There has not been a home victory in any of the eight Premier League meetings (six away wins, two draws).

The Foxes could earn a club record fifth successive top-flight away win against a single opponent.

The only previous meeting on the opening weekend of a top-flight campaign was in 1963-64 when they drew 1-1 at The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have been relegated in four of their 12 previous Premier League campaigns, second only to Norwich City's tally of five.

The Baggies have won their opening league match of the season in three of the past four seasons.

Matheus Pereira provided 16 league assists in 2019-20, second only to Kevin De Bruyne's 20 in England's top four divisions.

Leicester City