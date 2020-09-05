Laura Rafferty: Bristol City Women sign defender on season-long loan from Brighton
Bristol City Women have signed defender Laura Rafferty on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion Women.
The 24-year-old Northern Ireland international has been with the Seagulls since 2017 and has made 30 appearances for the club.
"It's been a tough two years for me, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start," Rafferty told Bristol City's website.
"It's a big change and challenge for me, but one I probably needed mentally and I'm excited to get going."
