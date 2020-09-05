Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Laura Rafferty began her career with Southampton's academy before moving to Chelsea in 2014

Bristol City Women have signed defender Laura Rafferty on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion Women.

The 24-year-old Northern Ireland international has been with the Seagulls since 2017 and has made 30 appearances for the club.

"It's been a tough two years for me, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start," Rafferty told Bristol City's website. external-link

"It's a big change and challenge for me, but one I probably needed mentally and I'm excited to get going."

