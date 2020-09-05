Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Waterford driver Craig Breen is running selected rounds for Hyundai

Irish driver Craig Breen sits second behind Hyundai team-mate Ott Tanak after Saturday's running as the World Rally Championship resumed in Estonia.

Breen, with co-driver Paul Nagle, won two stages and the 30-year-old trails reigning champion Tanak by 11.7 seconds heading into Sunday's six runs.

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier is third ahead of team-mate Kalle Rovanpera.

Oliver Solberg and Northern Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston lead the WRC3 and R5 class despite a late puncture.

In the first WRC event since the curtailed Rally Mexico in March, local hero Tanak hit the front in the opening loop ahead of Breen and the third Hyundai of Thierry Neuville.

Neuville retired on stage seven after running wide and hitting a tree stump, which allowed Ogier into third position to challenge Breen.

However the six-time WRC champion made an error of his own in stage 11, which left the Frenchman trailing Breen by 17 seconds heading into Sunday's stages.