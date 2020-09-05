Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross County will ballot season ticket holders if permission is granted for a test event against Celtic

Welcoming a small number of fans back to football will be "a joy", says Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor, who hopes the Dingwall club can stage a test event next weekend.

Celtic's visit to Victoria Park has been earmarked as a possible trial game on 12 September.

And MacGregor is hoping 300-500 supporters can attend.

"Everything from our end is there to make it happen, so we're just waiting for the final nod," he said.

"Nothing has been officially confirmed. We were hoping to hear on Wednesday or Thursday but the government has had a lot on their plate.

"Hopefully, we will get the call on Monday. Just to have some fans in the ground will be a joy."

One sporting test event has gone ahead in Scotland so far - the Pro14 rugby union match between Edinburgh and Glasgow Warriors on 28 August.

The Scottish government has indicated a willingness to run similar experiments at three Premiership matches next Saturday, but has already ruled out Glasgow until the city's current lockdown measures are eased.

"Everything is on paper at the moment," MacGregor told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound. "We need to make sure it all works, from the car park to taking a seat in the stand.

"It would be great to get three trial runs; take notes, make sure there are no incidents and proceed from there. It's so important to get it right because we've all missed that spark."

If permission is granted, County season ticket holders will be balloted.

MacGregor thinks it will be "a challenge" for stadiums to return to full capacity this season, adding: "I don't think we'll see any away fans or walk-ups.

"At two metres (for social distancing), we've worked out we could use about 25% of the stadium, which is about 1,600 or 1,700 - and we have more season ticket holders than that."