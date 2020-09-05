Last updated on .From the section Football

Wolves have broken their transfer record to sign 18-year-old Fabio Silva from Porto for a reported £35m external-link .

The striker, the youngest player to represent Porto in the league, has signed a five-year deal at Molineux.

"Our recruitment team have been watching Fabio since he played for Portugal Under-16s," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

"They feel he has always been the best number nine coming through his age group anywhere in Europe."

He added: "Fabio is a young player who shows not only incredible technical ability, but also his game intelligence for a player of his age is top class.

Wolves' previous record signing was Raul Jimenez from Benfica for £30m in 2019.

