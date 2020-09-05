Wolves sign teenage striker Fabio Silva from Porto for record £35m

Wolves have broken their transfer record to sign 18-year-old Fabio Silva from Porto for a reported £35mexternal-link.

The striker, the youngest player to represent Porto in the league, has signed a five-year deal at Molineux.

"Our recruitment team have been watching Fabio since he played for Portugal Under-16s," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

"They feel he has always been the best number nine coming through his age group anywhere in Europe."

He added: "Fabio is a young player who shows not only incredible technical ability, but also his game intelligence for a player of his age is top class.

Wolves' previous record signing was Raul Jimenez from Benfica for £30m in 2019.

More to follow.

  • The future. Good news with loads more to come this week

  • 35 mil bit pricey for a young kid. United payed that for Van Der beek.

  • Took a photo of him in a restaurant in Wolverhampton and it went viral today 😂 as an Albion fan I’d hoped it might scupper there deal.

    Great business

  • Another Portuguese player, another good piece of business for Wolves. Only 18, he could be the next CR7 . . .

  • I’v heard Spurs are In for Titus Bramble.

  • Very brave of Wolves, as he was indeed the best youth striker in europe 18 months or so ago (something like 33 goals in 40 games for Porto youth champs league and Portugal U19's), but £35M is a big gamble for someone that has played only a few games for the senior side and scored 3 goals. Hope it works, as he is a nice kid, not full of airs and graces, so with NES at the elm it might just work.

  • Desperate signing from Wolves.

    Porto will be laughing.

  • A great signing but every wolves fan hopes oskar buur is our star player next season with no doherty replacement

  • Welcome to wolves fabio.

  • Great signing by Wolves. They are really going places and I reckon it won’t be long before they reach their 1st Cup Final since 1984 when they were unlucky to lose the FA Cup Final to Everton 2-0 with their ex-player Andy Gray getting one of the goals that day.

    Good luck to them!

  • Wolves signed a Portuguese player? Last thing I expected...

  • David Silva?
    What. A. Signing!

  • He was a wonderkid in Football Manager 2019 if I recall :-)

  • C'mon, £35m for a teenager?
    No, just no.

  • Welcome to the Wolves... Best news all summer.

  • Wolves seem to be run very professionally so I’ve no doubt this will prove to be a good move

  • Sporting Wolves sign another Portugal player!

  • If he’s as good s there last record signing, then they’ll have the best attack in..... Wolverhampton. Top 10 finish I think

  • Hi ho Silva signing

    • SportGuru replied:
      Fab! io

