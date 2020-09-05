Wolves sign teenage striker Fabio Silva from Porto for record £35m
Last updated on .From the section Football
Wolves have broken their transfer record to sign 18-year-old Fabio Silva from Porto for a reported £35m.
The striker, the youngest player to represent Porto in the league, has signed a five-year deal at Molineux.
"Our recruitment team have been watching Fabio since he played for Portugal Under-16s," Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.
"They feel he has always been the best number nine coming through his age group anywhere in Europe."
He added: "Fabio is a young player who shows not only incredible technical ability, but also his game intelligence for a player of his age is top class.
Wolves' previous record signing was Raul Jimenez from Benfica for £30m in 2019.
More to follow.
Farenough
David
The Major
Great business
Chris
Arkhams Razor
VC
Jay-212
Porto will be laughing.
Wolves
Keepthefaith28
Dotty Cotton
Good luck to them!
cricketsi
U17330941
What. A. Signing!
Mel
G78
No, just no.
danology
Tessa
anythingleftonthebbc
keepsportonterrestrial
FiltonWolf