Czech Republic v Scotland: Who's in your XI for Scots' Nations League trip to Olomouc?
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
Steve Clarke came under plenty of flak for Friday night's draw with Israel.
Some fans criticised the team's formation, others questioned the team selection within it, while others had a pop at both.
Think you could do better for the team to play against the Czechs on Monday? Here's your chance...
