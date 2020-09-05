Scotland's squad will travel to Olomouc on Sunday

Nations League, Group B2: Scotland v Israel Venue: Andruv Stadium, Olomouc, Czech Republic Date: Monday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Scotland channel from 23:00

Scotland have "a great opportunity" to win against a "weakened" Czech Republic in Monday's Nations League match, says James McFadden.

The Czechs will have "new players and staff members" after two players came into contact with a staff member who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Scotland began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Israel on Friday.

"You get that tough game out the way," said former Scotland player and assistant coach McFadden.

"It looks like it's going to be a weakened side, which can bring up it's own problems in itself because you worry about complacency in terms of the actual game but it's a great opportunity to go and get a good result.

"It's probably the toughest game in the group to go away to Czech Republic. Hopefully, we get the win and we can look forward to the European Championship play-off against Israel [on 8 October]."

The Czechs lead Group B2 after they beat hosts Slovakia on Friday while the Scots slumped to an uninspired showing in Glasgow against the Israelis.

And former Scotland defender Willie Miller has questioned the merit of fulfilling Monday's fixture, saying: "From a footballing point of view, you want to be tested against Czech Republic at their strongest.

"Is it right in a footballing sense that this game goes ahead? I'm not comfortable with the game going ahead. Czech Republic have to bring in a coach from wherever they may get a coach and players from different clubs together. If the clubs are willing to help as well.

"You can imagine our clubs here, would they would be willing to help if they've got club games coming up and managers whose careers might be under threat because of the performance to their team? Would they want to let their players go and play for the national team?"