Callum Wilson has scored 64 goals in 187 appearances for Bournemouth since joining from Coventry in 2015

Newcastle United have joined Aston Villa in a battle to sign Bournemouth's England striker Callum Wilson.

Villa are understood to have offered £21m to land 28-year-old Wilson but Newcastle remain firmly in the hunt.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce is determined to strengthen his squad and wants to reunite Wilson, who has won four England caps, with his former Cherries team-mate Ryan Fraser.

Scotsman Fraser is close to completing a free transfer to St James' Park.

Wilson has won four England caps, the most recent of which came in the 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia in October 2019, and has scored one goal.

Bruce is also hoping to close out a deal for Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis, which could eventually be worth around £20m.

Villa manager Dean Smith wants to add firepower to a squad that only secured Premier League survival on the final day of last season and has had his sights on Wilson following Bournemouth's drop into the Championship.

If Villa miss out on Wilson, they could turn their attention to Brentford's highly rated Ollie Watkins. The 24-year-old is available for £25m after scoring 26 goals last season, as the Bees lost out on promotion to the Premier League in the play-off final against Fulham.

Wilson is in line to be the latest high-profile departure from Bournemouth, with Nathan Ake moving to Manchester City in a £41m deal and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale signed by Sheffield United for £18.5m.