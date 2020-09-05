Last updated on .From the section Bolton

Shaun Miller is Bolton Wanderers' 17th signing so far this summer

Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Shaun Miller on a one-year deal following his release by Crewe Alexandra.

The 32-year-old came through Crewe's academy and went on to have a further two spells with the Railwaymen.

"Shaun is another experienced player that is used to winning games at this level," boss Ian Evatt said.

"He is a centre forward who can stretch the opposition as well as link up play."

