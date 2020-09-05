Shaun Miller: Bolton Wanderers sign ex-Crewe Alexandra forward on one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Bolton
Bolton Wanderers have signed forward Shaun Miller on a one-year deal following his release by Crewe Alexandra.
The 32-year-old came through Crewe's academy and went on to have a further two spells with the Railwaymen.
"Shaun is another experienced player that is used to winning games at this level," boss Ian Evatt said.
"He is a centre forward who can stretch the opposition as well as link up play."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.