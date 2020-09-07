Clarke 'expects a tough game' against makeshift Czech Republic

Nations League, Group B2: Scotland v Israel Venue: Andruv Stadium, Olomouc Date: Monday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Scotland will make changes for Monday's match against a hastily-assembled Czech Republic team, but what should they be?

On the eve of Friday's drab draw with Israel, head coach Steve Clarke said he was "99% certain" to alter his side for the second Nations League outing in four days, with his English-based contingent still in pre-season mode, and he repeated that sentiment on Sunday.

At Hampden, Scotland managed just two efforts on target and were outplayed for most of the second half by a side ranked 93rd in the world.

So, other than rustiness, what are the key issues that Clarke needs to address?

Formation, formation, formation

Clarke is not a manager known for tinkering. Continuity was a key element of his success at Kilmarnock.

Scotland went into Friday's game on the back of three wins, all earned with a back four, two wingers, and John McGinn providing support for a central striker.

Clarke described his decision to go with a back three as "a slight tweak" and declared himself "quite pleased" with the trio of Scott McTominay, Scott McKenna and Kieran Tierney.

"The way we shaped up defensively was decent," Clarke said after acknowledging the need for offensive improvements.

The Tierney & Robertson dilemma

Why the change of shape then?

For the first time in his reign, Clarke was able to call on both captain Andy Robertson and fellow left-back Tierney. Accommodating both has been a conundrum for three previous managers.

Gordon Strachan played Tierney at right-back with some success; caretaker boss Malky Mackay played him as left centre-back in a conventional back four in a 2017 defeat by Netherlands; and Alex McLeish went with the Arsenal player on the left of a back three, as Clarke did on Friday.

Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson both played against Israel but did it work?

Tierney was solid if unspectacular, but Robertson was subdued and the Liverpool man has previously expressed misgivings about playing as a wing-back. Speaking about himself and Tierney in 2018, he said: "I've got to start a lot higher and I don't have a winger to play with. It is a lot harder."

Should Clarke simply leave one of his top talents out?

"We have two world-class left-backs and we had neither playing that position against Israel, but I don't think left of a three is a problem for Tierney," former Scotland defender Willie Miller said on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"Tierney played right-back before and was superb," former international winger Neil McCann suggested. "If you're not going to use him on the right, a decision has to be made. For me, it would be Robertson first [at left-back]. Tierney can play central easy, but you don't see his best qualities."

Did McTominay & Forrest experiments work?

It was a similar story on the right, with James Forrest, scorer of a hat-trick against Israel at Hampden in November 2018 from a more advanced position, struggling to make any impact at wing-back.

Then we had Manchester United midfielder McTominay pitched in to the back three, having caught the eye of Clarke in training. The fact all of the recognised centre-backs in the squad are left-sided must have been another factor.

Scott McTominay was deployed on the right of a back three

McTominay was fortunate when Moanes Dabbur headed straight at goalkeeper David Marshall in the first half and McCann felt he struggled in an unfamiliar role.

"Although McTominay can play holding midfield really, really well, I don't think he's hardwired to defend," he said. "Too many times when the ball was going to that back post area, he didn't look comfortable."

Who comes in for Czech test?

We know there will be changes, but will that mean a different shape and what are the options?

Should Clarke wish to rest Tierney and McTominay after their exertions, he can call on right-back Liam Palmer and centre-back Liam Cooper in a back four with Scott McKenna and Robertson.

Stephen O'Donnell and Declan Gallagher are also available, but Motherwell have endured a shaky start to the season.

'Some good things, some things to work on' for Scotland - Steve Clarke

Stuart Armstrong, John Fleck and Kenny McLean are available to take over in midfield, but alternatives to Lyndon Dykes in attack are limited to Oliver Burke - who scored once on loan at Alaves last season - and auxiliary forward Callum Paterson.

Dykes worked his socks off on his debut and is an obvious aerial menace, but all too often he was feeding on scraps.

"Usually, you have three at the back to get two strikers up top, but we don't have great options," former Scotland forward James McFadden said.

"We didn't ask enough questions going forward. We didn't move the ball quick enough or get enough support up to Dykes."