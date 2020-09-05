Last updated on .From the section Wales

David Brooks (left) and Gareth Bale helped Wales qualify for Euro 2020

Uefa Nations League: Wales v Bulgaria Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Sunday, 6 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, plus live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Wales manager Ryan Giggs says David Brooks' return and the emergence of young players such as Neco Williams bring a welcome "selection headache".

Missing several first-team players, an inexperienced Wales beat Finland in Thursday's Nations League opener, with Williams one of three debutants.

Giggs' side host Bulgaria on Sunday, with Bournemouth midfielder Brooks back for the first time since June 2019.

"It's a good position to be in," said Giggs.

"Everyone's available with Brooksy coming back in and I've got a selection headache.

"It's good to have Brooksy back in training and you could see in training yesterday [Friday] in a small-sided game, the way he glides past players, he's a delight to work with and a delight to watch.

"He gives us a different option and hopefully he can get back to the form where he was player of the season for us two years ago."

While Brooks aims to add to his 12 Wales caps, Liverpool full-back Williams and Swansea City centre-back Ben Cabango are pushing for first starts against Bulgaria having made their debuts as substitutes in Finland.

After Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt won his first cap in the starting line-up, Giggs was impressed by the impact of fellow 19-year-old Williams from the bench.

"It was a fantastic debut from Neco," he said.

"He came on and gave us real energy and he's shown his quality in training. He's definitely given me a problem [with selection]. It's a good problem to have.

"We're really happy with Neco and he's in my thoughts with regards to starting."

Neco Williams: Liverpool youngster gives Wales boss Giggs welcome selection headache

Bale's situation doesn't change

Brooks' return to the Wales squad on Friday was timely given that Giggs was already without a host of players such as Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Chris Mepham and Joe Rodon.

Having the 23-year-old back bolsters Wales' attacking options, with captain Gareth Bale's lack of match fitness leading to his half-time substitution in Finland.

Giggs said after the game in Helsinki that was always the plan for the 31-year-old, who was a shadow of his former self having featured only twice for club side Real Madrid after they resumed their 2019-20 season in June.

Despite scoring more than 100 goals and winning four Champions League titles since joining Real in 2013, Bale has become an increasingly peripheral figure at the Bernabeu in the past couple of years.

Injuries and indifferent form have seen him left on the bench for long periods in Spain and, before Wales' match in Finland, Bale said Real were "making it difficult" for him to leave in search of regular first-team football.

Giggs, however, is not concerned about the effects Bale's tribulations at club level might have on his international performances.

"With his situation, it doesn't change. I'm always happy with Gareth when he comes here," Giggs said.

"He's great around the camp and is one everyone looks up to.

"Like anyone else he needs to get more training time and more minutes.

"I was pleased with Gareth the other night that he was able to get 45 minutes under his belt.

"He'd only done two or three days training. Finland are a physical team of giants and made it difficult for us so he'll be all the better for that 45 minutes."