Owura Edwards will be in Grimsby's squad for their EFL Cup tie against Morecambe on Saturday

League Two side Grimsby Town have signed Bristol City winger Owura Edwards on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old is the younger brother of fellow Robins wide-man Opi Edwards.

Owura Edwards was part of Newport's youth set-up before joining Bristol City in July 2019, and spent time on loan at Bath City last season.

"He wants to run with it, he can play 11, 10, seven or eight. That really opens up anywhere across that front line," said Grimsby boss Ian Holloway.

