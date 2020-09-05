EFL Cup: Scunthorpe tie with Port Vale on despite positive Covid-19 test
Scunthorpe United's EFL Cup game against Port Vale will go ahead on Saturday despite an Iron player testing positive for coronavirus.
"The club is following all the EFL's Covid-19 protocols and will not name the player in question," said a Scunthorpe statement.
The player must now self-isolate in line with EFL guidelines.
The match will be the first in charge for Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox, who was appointed on 7 August.