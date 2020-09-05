Last updated on .From the section Southend

Shaun Hobson (on ground) makes a tackle during an appearance for Weymouth against Hampton & Richmond

Southend United have signed defender Shaun Hobson from AFC Bournemouth on a one-year contract.

The 22-year-old played under Shrimpers boss Mark Molesley for Bournemouth's under-21s and then during a loan spell at Weymouth last season.

"The age I'm at, I wanted to get out and play games, and now is the right time," Hobson told the club website.

He did not play a first-team game for Bournemouth, and also had loan spells at Eastbourne, Chester and Eastleigh.

Neither Southend nor Bournemouth have disclosed whether any transfer fee was paid to secure the deal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.