West Brom have signed keeper David Button from fellow Premier League club Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old, who made 11 appearances in two season with Brighton, has signed a two-year deal with the newly-promoted Baggies.

"I have ambitions of playing and helping the team as much as possible," said Button.

"I obviously understand that Sam (Johnstone) has got them promoted last season so he will start the season."

Button began his career at Tottenham and had 13 loans spells at 11 different clubs before permanent stints at Brentford and Fulham prior to joining Brighton.

"We have a lot of competition for the position, and this represents an excellent opportunity for David and the club," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.