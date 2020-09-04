Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Lewis played for Northern Ireland in a 1-1 draw against Romania on Friday

Norwich City are close to agreeing a deal to sell Northern Ireland left-back Jamal Lewis to Newcastle United.

The clubs are discussing a move believed to be worth in the region of £15m, rising to about £20m with add-ons.

Relegated Norwich rejected a £10m bid from Liverpool for Lewis earlier this summer as it did not meet their valuation of the 22-year-old.

He made 28 Premier League appearances in 2019-20, scoring once, as Norwich finished bottom to drop into the Championship.