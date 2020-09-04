Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scotland look set to be handed a 3-0 Nations League walkover as the Czech Republic announce they will not play Monday's fixture. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland midfielder John McGinn admits the 3-5-1-1 formation was "alien" to some of the squad, as he warns another struggle is in store against Israel next month. (Daily Record) external-link

"We have to create more going forward," concedes Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie after Scotland's frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Israel. (Sun) external-link

Police are investigating a deliberate car blaze attack at the home of Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.(Sun) external-link

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor insists he is still preparing for next week's Premiership match against Celtic being a test event with a crowd. (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic were given an Odsonne Edouard fitness boost after the striker came off the bench to score for the France Under-21 side. (Daily Record) external-link

Out of contract Scotland winger Ryan Fraser has had face-to-face talks with Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Sky Sports) external-link

Scotland U21 boss Scot Gemmill tips "very frustrated" Rangers winger Glenn Middleton to bounce back from disappointing loan spells at Hibs and Bradford. (Daily Record) external-link