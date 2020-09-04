Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Nations League, Rangers, Celtic, Ryan Fraser, Ross County
Scotland look set to be handed a 3-0 Nations League walkover as the Czech Republic announce they will not play Monday's fixture. (Daily Record)
Scotland midfielder John McGinn admits the 3-5-1-1 formation was "alien" to some of the squad, as he warns another struggle is in store against Israel next month. (Daily Record)
"We have to create more going forward," concedes Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie after Scotland's frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Israel. (Sun)
Police are investigating a deliberate car blaze attack at the home of Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.(Sun)
Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor insists he is still preparing for next week's Premiership match against Celtic being a test event with a crowd. (Press & Journal)
Celtic were given an Odsonne Edouard fitness boost after the striker came off the bench to score for the France Under-21 side. (Daily Record)
Out of contract Scotland winger Ryan Fraser has had face-to-face talks with Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce. (Sky Sports)
Scotland U21 boss Scot Gemmill tips "very frustrated" Rangers winger Glenn Middleton to bounce back from disappointing loan spells at Hibs and Bradford. (Daily Record)
Dutch international midfielder Guus Til says he turned down the chance to join Rangers on loan because he wanted to play in the Bundesliga with Freiburg. (Sun)