Manchester City v Aston Villa

Kevin De Bruyne provided his 100th assist for Manchester City in all competitions against Crystal Palace on Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City are again without injured defender Aymeric Laporte and forward Sergio Aguero, who misses his fourth game due to self-isolation.

Kevin De Bruyne looks to have overcome concerns over a minor ankle issue.

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith would not name which nine players had tested positive for Covid-19 during a recent outbreak, but said his team selection would be affected.

Ross Barkley could be involved after two months out with a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

A coronavirus outbreak at Aston Villa means their first team have not played since they went to Old Trafford on New Year's Day, which was the best part of three weeks ago.

The Villa players who did not test positive will still have trained so they will be fit but match sharpness will be an issue - you lose your touch when you don't play for that amount of time. For the ones who did have Covid-19, we don't know if they will be suffering any long-term effects.

Their situation is far from ideal in any circumstance, but it's especially tough with them going to Etihad Stadium to face a Manchester City side who are going extremely well.

By beating Crystal Palace on Sunday, City became the first top-flight team to win five successive league games this season and I am backing Pep Guardiola's side to make it six in a row here.

That should probably be enough to send them top - for a couple of hours at least.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 14 of their past 15 home league games against Aston Villa, including the last 10 by an aggregate score of 33-4.

Aston Villa are winless in nine meetings in all competitions, drawing once and losing eight.

Villa's most recent league win at the Etihad Stadium was 2-0 in April 2007.

Manchester City

Manchester City are on a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their past eight fixtures.

City have taken 23 points from the last 27 available to them and are on a five-match league winning streak.

They have conceded just three goals in 22 hours and 55 minutes during that period.

Pep Guardiola's side have kept six clean sheets in nine home fixtures so far in 2020-21.

Manchester City have only lost one of their past 22 home games in all competitions, winning 19 and drawing two.

City have conceded only once in the 10 matches John Stones and Ruben Dias have played together at centre-back.

Ilkay Gundogan has scored four goals in his past six league appearances.

Aston Villa