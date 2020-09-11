Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Roy Hodgson won his first Premier League home match as a manager against Southampton on 18 October 1997, when in charge at Blackburn Rovers

TEAM NEWS

New £16m signing Eberechi Eze is a doubt for Crystal Palace because of a groin injury, although he has returned to training this week.

Nathan Ferguson also faces a fitness test but Michy Batshuayi could start.

Southampton forward Danny Ings and midfielder James Ward-Prowse are available after returning from England duty without any injury concerns.

New arrival Mohammed Salisu is in contention to make his debut in defence.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton finished the season very strongly and Danny Ings could not stop scoring.

Palace's form was at the other end of the scale, with seven straight defeats and then a draw in their final eight games.

That will all be forgotten now, though.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have won just three of their 22 Premier League matches against Southampton, and two of 11 at home (D3, L6).

Southampton are on a three-match winning run without conceding a goal away to Palace in the league. They have never won four consecutive top-flight away matches against one opponent.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's tally of 16 points in 2020 is the worst return of any current Premier League side.

They took only one point from their final eight Premier League fixtures last season.

Palace failed to score in the first half of a league-high 29 of their 38 top-flight fixtures in 2019-20.

The Eagles are winless in all six previous opening day Premier League matches at home (D2, L4).

Wilfried Zaha registered just four Premier League goals and three assists in 38 appearances last season, compared to 10 goals and five assists in 2018-19.

Southampton