TEAM NEWS
New £16m signing Eberechi Eze is a doubt for Crystal Palace because of a groin injury, although he has returned to training this week.
Nathan Ferguson also faces a fitness test but Michy Batshuayi could start.
Southampton forward Danny Ings and midfielder James Ward-Prowse are available after returning from England duty without any injury concerns.
New arrival Mohammed Salisu is in contention to make his debut in defence.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Southampton finished the season very strongly and Danny Ings could not stop scoring.
Palace's form was at the other end of the scale, with seven straight defeats and then a draw in their final eight games.
That will all be forgotten now, though.
Prediction: 1-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace have won just three of their 22 Premier League matches against Southampton, and two of 11 at home (D3, L6).
- Southampton are on a three-match winning run without conceding a goal away to Palace in the league. They have never won four consecutive top-flight away matches against one opponent.
Crystal Palace
- Crystal Palace's tally of 16 points in 2020 is the worst return of any current Premier League side.
- They took only one point from their final eight Premier League fixtures last season.
- Palace failed to score in the first half of a league-high 29 of their 38 top-flight fixtures in 2019-20.
- The Eagles are winless in all six previous opening day Premier League matches at home (D2, L4).
- Wilfried Zaha registered just four Premier League goals and three assists in 38 appearances last season, compared to 10 goals and five assists in 2018-19.
Southampton
- Southampton's opening-day win ratio of 9.5% is the worst of any team to have played at least 10 Premier League seasons.
- They have earned 30 points in 2020 (W9, D3, L6), ranking them sixth in the Premier League.
- Saints earned a club record nine wins and 31 points away from home last season - only Liverpool and Manchester City had better records.
- They can win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since 2016.