Fulham head coach Scott Parker made 368 Premier League appearances during his playing career

TEAM NEWS

Head coach Scott Parker has reported no injury concerns ahead of Fulham's Premier League return, with loanee Alphonse Areola pushing for his debut.

Fellow summer arrival Mario Lemina could also make a first appearance.

Arsenal defender David Luiz has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a neck injury sustained in the Community Shield win against Liverpool.

He could be replaced at centre-back by £22m defender Gabriel, with Rob Holding also in contention.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Cottagers must know most people think they will go straight back down, but their head coach Scott Parker can use that as a way of motivating them.

I just think Arsenal will be ready for them, though. For obvious reasons, it does not seem like very long at all since the Gunners won the FA Cup final.

Since then, they have won the Community Shield too, which is as competitive as it gets for a friendly. I'd expect them to be sharp.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham have lost their past five Premier League matches against Arsenal.

They conceded nine goals in the two meetings during their most recent top-flight campaign in 2018-19.

Arsenal's only defeat in the past 13 Premier League meetings was 2-1 at Craven Cottage in January 2012.

The two sides have met once before on the opening day of a top-flight season, with the Gunners coming from behind to win 2-1 in 2007.

Fulham

The Championship play-off winners have avoided relegation in only 12 of the previous 28 Premier League seasons.

Fulham finished 19th and were relegated in each of their last two Premier League seasons, in 2013-14 and 2018-19. They conceded the most goals in both of those campaigns.

They have lost their opening game in successive seasons: 2-0 to Crystal Palace in 2018-19 and 1-0 against Barnsley last year.

The Cottagers are currently on a top-flight record run of 10 successive London derby defeats.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 49 goals since making his Fulham debut in February 2018. Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (54), Mo Salah (54) and Jamie Vardy (50) have scored more often in England's top four divisions during that period.

Mitrovic scored five goals in Fulham's opening six Premier League matches of 2018-19, but managed just six in the following 31 games.

Arsenal