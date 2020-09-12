Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership
Josh Taylor says he is fully focused on defending his world title against Apinun Khongsong and not on bigger fights to come.
BBC Scotland's Tom English picks out his key things to watch out for in Saturday's six Scottish Premiership matches.
We look at the teams jockeying for position outside the top four in the Scottish Premiership.
Amy Irons, from BBC Scotland's The Nine, takes on former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart in this week's Sportscene Predictions.
He's the man that helped bring Kick-Ass and Wanted to the big screen, and now he's bringing Albion Rovers to your living room via robot cameras.
Former Formula 1 driver Susie Wolff discusses her life in motor sport.
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland