Last updated on .From the section League Two

Neil Cox (right) was an assistant coach at Notts County and AFC Wimbledon before joining Scunthorpe

New Scunthorpe United manager Neil Cox will take charge of his first league game when they host Newport County in their League Two opener.

Scunthorpe forward Kevin van Veen is out after a knee operation last Friday, as is John McAtee, who had to self-isolate after another squad member tested positive for Covid-19.

That player, who remains unnamed, is also ruled out.

Newport are without new signing David Longe-King.

The defender, who joined as a free agent in August, faces up to three months out because of a groin injury.

Fellow summer signings Liam Shephard, Ryan Taylor, Kevin Ellison, Saikou Janneh, Scott Twine and Brandon Cooper could all be in contention for league debuts.

The Exiles finished 14th in the shortened 2019-20 season, while Scunthorpe were 20th.