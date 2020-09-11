League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium

League Two

Neil Cox (right)
Neil Cox (right) was an assistant coach at Notts County and AFC Wimbledon before joining Scunthorpe

New Scunthorpe United manager Neil Cox will take charge of his first league game when they host Newport County in their League Two opener.

Scunthorpe forward Kevin van Veen is out after a knee operation last Friday, as is John McAtee, who had to self-isolate after another squad member tested positive for Covid-19.

That player, who remains unnamed, is also ruled out.

Newport are without new signing David Longe-King.

The defender, who joined as a free agent in August, faces up to three months out because of a groin injury.

Fellow summer signings Liam Shephard, Ryan Taylor, Kevin Ellison, Saikou Janneh, Scott Twine and Brandon Cooper could all be in contention for league debuts.

The Exiles finished 14th in the shortened 2019-20 season, while Scunthorpe were 20th.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th September 2020

  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00NewportNewport County
  • BarrowBarrow15:00StevenageStevenage
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • BradfordBradford City15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • SalfordSalford City15:00ExeterExeter City
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • WalsallWalsall15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow00000000
2Bolton00000000
3Bradford00000000
4Cambridge00000000
5Carlisle00000000
6Cheltenham00000000
7Colchester00000000
8Crawley00000000
9Exeter00000000
10Forest Green00000000
11Grimsby00000000
12Harrogate00000000
13Leyton Orient00000000
14Mansfield00000000
15Morecambe00000000
16Newport00000000
17Oldham00000000
18Port Vale00000000
19Salford00000000
20Scunthorpe00000000
21Southend00000000
22Stevenage00000000
23Tranmere00000000
24Walsall00000000
Top Stories