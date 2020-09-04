Czech Republic won 3-1 in Slovakia on Friday after delaying their trip to Bratislava

Scotland's Nations League match in the Czech Republic on Monday has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak amid the home squad, says the Czech FA.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and RB Leipzig striker Patrik Schick are self-isolating after coming into contact with a backroom staff member who tested positive for the virus.

The duo left the squad before the Czechs beat Slovakia 3-1 on Friday.

But the Scotland game has been called off "due to representatives decision".

The Scottish FA is "aware" of the reports but has not "received any official notification" from the Czechs and has contacted Uefa for clarification.

The Czech party delayed their journey to Bratislava by 24 hours while the entire squad was re-tested and travelled by road in small groups rather than flying the 200 miles.

On Thursday, the Czech FA denied suggestions they had failed to adhere to Covid guidelines.

"Without Uefa ordering this, all members of the national team and other people were tested with a negative result before the start of the event," it said.

"At the same time, the whole team has clearly set rules of conduct in hotels and stadiums. The football association has invested significant financial, time and personnel resources in these measures."

What do the rules say?

Uefa sought to clarify the situation around potential Covid call-offs earlier in the week.

However, the guidelines only seem to come into play if a team cannot field at least 13 players, including one goalkeeper. Here is what the rules state…

If a national association is not in a position to field a team with the above-mentioned minimum number of players (i.e. 13 including at least one goalkeeper), the match will, if possible, be rescheduled at a date to be fixed by the Uefa administration, which shall also have the power to assign it to a venue which may be in a neutral country (within the territory of a Uefa member association) if deemed appropriate; in any event, the home team will remain responsible for the organisation of the match and all related costs.

If the match cannot be rescheduled, the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body will take a decision on the matter. The national association that is responsible for the match not taking place or not being played in full will be declared to have forfeited the match unless both or none of the teams is/are responsible, meaning the match cannot be declared as forfeited.

If the match cannot be declared as forfeited, the outcome of the match will be decided by drawing of lots (i.e. win 1-0, loss 0-1 or draw 0-0) carried out by the Uefa administration.