UEFA Nations League - Group A3
SwedenSweden0FranceFrance1

Line-ups

Sweden

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Lustig
  • 18Jansson
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 5Bengtsson
  • 7Larsson
  • 20Olsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 10Forsberg
  • 9Berg
  • 22Quaison

Substitutes

  • 4Holmén
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 11Guidetti
  • 12Johnsson
  • 13Svensson
  • 14Helander
  • 15Kulusevski
  • 16Krafth
  • 17Svanberg
  • 19Thelin
  • 21Sema
  • 23Nordfeldt

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 20UpamecanoBooked at 2mins
  • 4Varane
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 2Dubois
  • 13Kanté
  • 14Rabiot
  • 12Digne
  • 7Griezmann
  • 9Giroud
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 5Lenglet
  • 6Camavinga
  • 8Ikoné
  • 11Martial
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 17Sissoko
  • 18Fekir
  • 19Mendy
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Ben Yedder
  • 23Maignan
Referee:
Szymon Marciniak

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sweden 0, France 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre Bengtsson with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Offside, France. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Léo Dubois is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Raphael Varane (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).

  6. Post update

    Lucas Digne (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Carl Mikael Lustig (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Sweden 0, France 1. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Offside, France. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Pierre Bengtsson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.

  12. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).

  14. Post update

    Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).

  16. Post update

    Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).

  19. Post update

    Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Antoine Griezmann (France).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar11001013
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11001013
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Italy10101101
4Poland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11002113
2Northern Ireland10101101
3Romania10101101
4Norway100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Finland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11001013
2England11001013
3Denmark100101-10
4Iceland100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003213
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Malta100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Spain10101101
3Germany10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Luxembourg11002113
3Azerbaijan100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11002023
2Kazakhstan11002023
3Belarus100102-20
4Lithuania100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Portugal11001013
3Croatia100101-10
4Sweden100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Hungary11001013
3Turkey100101-10
4Serbia100113-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo10101101
2Moldova10101101
3Greece10100001
4Slovenia10100001

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11003123
2Israel10101101
3Scotland10101101
4Slovakia100113-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia11002113
2Georgia11001013
3Armenia100112-10
4Estonia100101-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

