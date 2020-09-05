First Half ends, Sweden 0, France 1.
Line-ups
Sweden
- 1Olsen
- 2Lustig
- 18Jansson
- 3Lindelöf
- 5Bengtsson
- 7Larsson
- 20Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 10Forsberg
- 9Berg
- 22Quaison
Substitutes
- 4Holmén
- 6Augustinsson
- 11Guidetti
- 12Johnsson
- 13Svensson
- 14Helander
- 15Kulusevski
- 16Krafth
- 17Svanberg
- 19Thelin
- 21Sema
- 23Nordfeldt
France
- 1Lloris
- 20UpamecanoBooked at 2mins
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 2Dubois
- 13Kanté
- 14Rabiot
- 12Digne
- 7Griezmann
- 9Giroud
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 5Lenglet
- 6Camavinga
- 8Ikoné
- 11Martial
- 15Nzonzi
- 17Sissoko
- 18Fekir
- 19Mendy
- 21Hernández
- 22Ben Yedder
- 23Maignan
- Referee:
- Szymon Marciniak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Robin Quaison (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre Bengtsson with a cross.
Offside, France. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Léo Dubois is caught offside.
Raphael Varane (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sweden).
Lucas Digne (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Carl Mikael Lustig (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sweden 0, France 1. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Offside, France. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Lucas Digne is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Pierre Bengtsson.
Attempt saved. Marcus Berg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.
Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marcus Berg (Sweden).
Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).
Adrien Rabiot (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Sweden).
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (France).
Marcus Berg (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Antoine Griezmann (France).