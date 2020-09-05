First Half ends, Portugal 1, Croatia 0.
Line-ups
Portugal
- 12Lopes
- 20Cancelo
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Guerreiro
- 8João Moutinho
- 13Danilo
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 23Sequeira
- 15Jota
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 6José Fonte
- 7Oliveira
- 9André Silva
- 14Machado Trincão
- 16Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 18Neves
- 19Mário Rui
- 21André Gomes
- 22Dantas da Silva
Croatia
- 1Livakovic
- 16Jedvaj
- 6Lovren
- 21Vida
- 3Barisic
- 15Pasalic
- 8Kovacic
- 7Brekalo
- 10Vlasic
- 18Rebic
- 9Kramaric
Substitutes
- 2Vrsaljko
- 4Perisic
- 5Caleta-Car
- 11Brozovic
- 12Grbic
- 13Budimir
- 14Skoric
- 17Colak
- 19Badelj
- 20Petkovic
- 22Melnjak
- 23Sluga
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic following a fast break.
Post update
Hand ball by João Moutinho (Portugal).
Goal!
Goal! Portugal 1, Croatia 0. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.
Post update
João Félix (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Lovren (Croatia).
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dominik Livakovic.
Post update
Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Domagoj Vida.
Post update
Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).
Post update
Foul by Diogo Jota (Portugal).
Post update
Tin Jedvaj (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by João Félix.
Post update
Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
Post update
Diogo Jota (Portugal) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.