UEFA Nations League - Group A3
PortugalPortugal1CroatiaCroatia0

UEFA Nations League - Group A3

Line-ups

Portugal

  • 12Lopes
  • 20Cancelo
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Guerreiro
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 13Danilo
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 23Sequeira
  • 15Jota

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 6José Fonte
  • 7Oliveira
  • 9André Silva
  • 14Machado Trincão
  • 16Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 18Neves
  • 19Mário Rui
  • 21André Gomes
  • 22Dantas da Silva

Croatia

  • 1Livakovic
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 6Lovren
  • 21Vida
  • 3Barisic
  • 15Pasalic
  • 8Kovacic
  • 7Brekalo
  • 10Vlasic
  • 18Rebic
  • 9Kramaric

Substitutes

  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 4Perisic
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 11Brozovic
  • 12Grbic
  • 13Budimir
  • 14Skoric
  • 17Colak
  • 19Badelj
  • 20Petkovic
  • 22Melnjak
  • 23Sluga
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away2
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Portugal 1, Croatia 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Rebic following a fast break.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by João Moutinho (Portugal).

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Portugal 1, Croatia 0. João Cancelo (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dejan Lovren.

  6. Post update

    João Félix (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Lovren (Croatia).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bernardo Silva (Portugal) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Dominik Livakovic.

  11. Post update

    Raphael Guerreiro (Portugal) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Domagoj Vida.

  13. Post update

    Bernardo Silva (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Borna Barisic (Croatia).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Diogo Jota (Portugal).

  16. Post update

    Tin Jedvaj (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by João Félix.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Diogo Jota (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  19. Post update

    Diogo Jota (Portugal) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 5th September 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar11001013
2Liechtenstein00000000
3San Marino100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11001013
2Bos-Herze10101101
3Italy10101101
4Poland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria11002113
2Northern Ireland10101101
3Romania10101101
4Norway100112-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11001013
2R. of Ireland10101101
3Bulgaria10101101
4Finland100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium11001013
2England11001013
3Denmark100101-10
4Iceland100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands11003213
2Andorra10100001
3Latvia10100001
4Malta100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine11002113
2Spain10101101
3Germany10101101
4Switzerland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro11002023
2Luxembourg11002113
3Azerbaijan100112-10
4Cyprus100102-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania11002023
2Kazakhstan11002023
3Belarus100102-20
4Lithuania100102-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France11001013
2Portugal11001013
3Croatia100101-10
4Sweden100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11003123
2Hungary11001013
3Turkey100101-10
4Serbia100113-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo10101101
2Moldova10101101
3Greece10100001
4Slovenia10100001

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep11003123
2Israel10101101
3Scotland10101101
4Slovakia100113-20

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia11002113
2Georgia11001013
3Armenia100112-10
4Estonia100101-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

