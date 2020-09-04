Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Demetri Mitchell's only senior appearance for Manchester United came in a 2-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace in 2017

Blackpool have signed full-back Demetri Mitchell on a two-year contract after he was released by Manchester United.

The 23-year-old only made one senior appearance for the Premier League side after coming through their academy.

He gained first-team experience during two separate loan spells with Scottish side Hearts, making 34 appearances.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley told the club website: external-link "We feel this is the next step in his career, and we're excited to see what he can bring to the team."

