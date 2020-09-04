Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Ben Gibson (right) was allowed to return to former club Middlesbrough in February to train with their squad

Norwich City have signed defender Ben Gibson from Burnley in a season-long loan deal.

The move will become permanent should the Canaries achieve promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt following relegation last season.

Gibson joined the Clarets from Middlesbrough for £15m in 2018.

But he has only played six games for Sean Dyche's side, and only appeared once in 2019-20, in a 3-1 EFL Cup home defeat by Sunderland.

"It's been a long time coming, I've been desperate to play football for a couple of years now and it hasn't materialised, so a fresh start is exactly what I need," Gibson told the Norwich website. external-link

They start the new season with an EFL Cup tie at Luton Town on Saturday, followed a week later by their first Championship fixture away to Huddersfield Town.

