Bailey Peacock-Farrell has played down several superb saves which helped Northern Ireland to a Nations League draw away to Romania on Friday.

George Puscas scored the opener for the hosts before Josh Magennis was dismissed for two yellow cards.

Peacock-Farrell, 23, pulled off a string of saves before Gavin Whyte netted an unlikely late equaliser.

"Thankfully I did what I had to do but that's just my job," said the Burnley stopper.

On top of his work between the posts, Peacock-Farrell even had a hand in his side's 86th-minute goal, launching a free-kick into the box that was flicked on by Kyle Lafferty before Whyte converted from close range.

The keeper, who has not played a club game since May 2019, felt Northern Ireland "didn't get the rub of the green" in relation to Magennis' sending off, however he praised his team-mates for digging in.

"It was difficult from the get go and the character from the lads was spot on to grind it out," he said.

"At half time we talked about the longer we stayed in the game, the more they get frustrated and the likelihood for us to nick one grows.

"It was about staying patient, staying positive and it worked out for us."

Despite the lack of game time for some players due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Peacock-Farrell feels the Romania game sets up the the second Nations League encounter on Monday, before Ian Baraclough's side take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in October in a bid to reach the rescheduled Euro 2020 finals.

"The lads are all at different stages and we are all at different clubs," he added in regard to player fitness.

"I had a pre-season game before we went away, other than that it is about getting the best out of what you can in training, but obviously nothing replicates 90 minutes at international level.

"It's a massive point and we want to keep pickling up points. If you're not playing your best or things are going against you, to come away with a point is a great result."