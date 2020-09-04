Last updated on .From the section National League

Brian Stock (right) played under Sean Dyche during a brief spell as a Burnley player

National League newcomers Weymouth have appointed former Bournemouth academy coach Brian Stock as their new boss.

Stock succeeds Mark Molesley, who was handed the manager's job at League Two club Southend last month after leading Weymouth to back-to-back promotions.

The 38-year-old former midfielder made 438 senior appearances during his playing career, the majority for the Cherries and Doncaster Rovers.

He also won three caps for Wales in 2009 and 2010 while with Doncaster.

Stock played in the Championship and League One for most of his career and captained Doncaster to promotion to the second tier with a play-off final win over Leeds in 2008.

He takes over a Terras side who followed up their 2019 Southern Premier title by winning promotion via the National League South play-offs, beating Dartford in August's final.