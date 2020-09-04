Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Midfielder Dani Ceballos has rejoined Arsenal for a second successive season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old Spain international made 37 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side during his first season at the club.

Ceballos scored the winning goal in the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United.

He then started in the semi-final and final as the Gunners lifted the trophy for a record 14th time.

More to follow.