Dani Ceballos: Arsenal re-sign midfielder on loan for second season
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Midfielder Dani Ceballos has rejoined Arsenal for a second successive season-long loan from Real Madrid.
The 24-year-old Spain international made 37 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side during his first season at the club.
Ceballos scored the winning goal in the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United.
He then started in the semi-final and final as the Gunners lifted the trophy for a record 14th time.
More to follow.
Arsenal doing some great business this transfer window!
Nice to see some clubs playing fairly in the transfer market and generating their own wealth instead of relying on Russian and Arab oil tycoons pumping in money.
