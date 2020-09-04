Dani Ceballos: Arsenal re-sign midfielder on loan for second season

Midfielder Dani Ceballos has rejoined Arsenal for a second successive season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old Spain international made 37 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side during his first season at the club.

Ceballos scored the winning goal in the FA Cup quarter-final victory over Sheffield United.

He then started in the semi-final and final as the Gunners lifted the trophy for a record 14th time.

  • Average player

  • Great bit of business, finished the season well. Just need a strong vierra type defensive midfielder and we be challenging top 4 easily.

  • Good news!

    #WeMove!

  • Great signing, Arsenal are doing some shrewd business presently. 👏🏼

  • Excellent signing. He was quality towards the end of last season. Ideally we would sign him permanently, but another years loan is better than nothing.

    Arsenal doing some great business this transfer window!

  • Good for everyone. He'll get game time to get in the Spain squad for the Euros and presumably Olympics, Arsenal have a guy who retains possession and looks for a forward pass. Match made in heaven

  • Overrated player going to a small club.

  • Wow.
    Wow.
    What.
    A.
    Coup!

  • Glad we have him for another season. One more year he will learn to love out Club and stay

  • Wow. Football headline of the year.
    Wow.
    What.
    A.
    Coup!

  • He was ok last year, expect him to be a better player this year

  • Phew! I’ll sleep better tonight knowing that!!

  • Excellent news

  • Great news, onwards and upwards for a club steeped in history that doesnt need state sponsorship

  • Good signing.

    Nice to see some clubs playing fairly in the transfer market and generating their own wealth instead of relying on Russian and Arab oil tycoons pumping in money.

  • Good signing

