Kevin Ellison celebrates against Newport County during his time as a Morecambe player

Forward Kevin Ellison has joined Newport County on a one-year deal after impressing on trial.

The 41-year-old was released by Morecambe this summer after 10 seasons with the club.

Ellison has often been Newport's nemesis when he has played against them in the past but is now part of the Rodney Parade set-up.

"I've always seemed to do well against the club over the last few years," Ellison said.

"But I'm a Newport player now so it's all about me giving everything for this club. I'm delighted that it's finally all been sorted.

"The fans know what I can do and hopefully I can continue to do that this season too."

Ellison will also carry out coaching duties with the Exiles strikers.

He has played for Leicester City in the Premier League, plus clubs including Stockport County, Lincoln City, Chester City, Hull City, Tranmere Rovers, Rotherham United and Bradford City.

